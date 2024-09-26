Pentagon announces US$375 million in military aid to Ukraine

The United States has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, totalling US$375 million.

Source: Pentagon website

Quote: "Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance support to ensure Ukraine has the tools it needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression.

Advertisement:

This includes the authorisation of a Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of US$375 million, to provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air-to-ground weapons; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; armoured vehicles; and anti-tank weapons."

Details: The new package contains, in particular:

Air-to-ground munitions;

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armour systems;

M1117 Armoured Security Vehicles;

Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles;

Light tactical vehicles;

Armoured bridging systems;

Small arms;

Patrol boats;

Demolitions equipment and munitions;

Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transport.

The Pentagon highlighted that this marks the 66th package of military equipment the Biden administration has supplied to Ukraine from US DoD stockpiles since August 2021.

Advertisement:

The US DoD stated that the United States will continue collaborating with around 50 allies and partners to ensure Ukraine receives the necessary support to win the war.

Support UP or become our patron!