Russia equips Shahed drones with Starlink, increasing their danger – Defense Express – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 September 2024, 07:25
Shahed drone wreckage. Photo: Defense Express

Defense Express has reported that Russia has begun installing SpaceX's Starlink satellite communications on Shahed-136 attack drones.

Source: Defense Express

Details: Starlink equipment was spotted on one of the drones that Ukraine’s defence forces downed during a Russian attack on the night of 24-25 September.

Defense Express published photos showing a satellite dish with a serial number, which investigators will use to trace the supply channels of the Starlink terminal. 

 
The terminal's numbers and QR code have been censored.
Photo: Defense Express

By equipping the Shaheds with satellite communications, Russia can obtain powerful feedback from these drones, along with the ability to transmit data from it and the capability to change flight tasks at any distance.

Defense Express emphasised that this development primarily transforms a Shahed drone into a reconnaissance tool. 

With Starlink, Russians can use a Shahed drone as an extremely long-range loitering munition capable of additional reconnaissance with an extra camera, and which can even strike moving targets.

Shaheds were likely chosen for this purpose due to their range (around 2,000 km) and significant internal space in the fuselage.

Defense Express also noted that while Starlink does not operate and is not sold in Russia, the Russians are acquiring it through third-party countries.

