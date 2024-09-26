All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

UK PM to Zelenskyy: these weeks and months are crucial

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 September 2024, 09:29
UK PM to Zelenskyy: these weeks and months are crucial
Starmer and Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes that the coming weeks and months will be crucial in the Russo-Ukrainian war. He has discussed the main challenges with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the President's Office 

Details: Starmer noted that he had met with Zelenskyy to discuss the challenges Ukraine is facing and to reaffirm Britain’s unwavering support. 

Advertisement:

"And to have the chance to talk through what more needs to be done, because these are turning into crucial weeks and months," he emphasised.

The main topics of Zelenskyy and Starmer’s discussion were the security situation and strengthening Ukraine, particularly through further defence support. 

The two leaders also focused on the implementation of the bilateral security agreement, the Peace Formula, preparations for the second Peace Summit, cooperation within the Ukraine-NATO framework, and progress in negotiations on signing an agreement regarding a transition to a stronger and deeper partnership.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 11 September, the UK announced the allocation of at least £242 million to support Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks, as well as the allocation of US$484 million in financial support and the supply of military equipment.
  • On the same day, following a meeting with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal praised London for providing £30 million to boost the Ukrainian energy sector.

Support UP or become our patron!

warUK
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
war
Zelenskyy and European Council President discuss use of income from frozen Russian assets
Pokrovsk front remains hottest throughout war zone, Russians active near Selydove in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff
Seven civilians, including child, injured in Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: