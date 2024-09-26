UK PM to Zelenskyy: these weeks and months are crucial

Starmer and Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer believes that the coming weeks and months will be crucial in the Russo-Ukrainian war. He has discussed the main challenges with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the President's Office

Details: Starmer noted that he had met with Zelenskyy to discuss the challenges Ukraine is facing and to reaffirm Britain’s unwavering support.

"And to have the chance to talk through what more needs to be done, because these are turning into crucial weeks and months," he emphasised.

The main topics of Zelenskyy and Starmer’s discussion were the security situation and strengthening Ukraine, particularly through further defence support.

The two leaders also focused on the implementation of the bilateral security agreement, the Peace Formula, preparations for the second Peace Summit, cooperation within the Ukraine-NATO framework, and progress in negotiations on signing an agreement regarding a transition to a stronger and deeper partnership.

Background:

On 11 September, the UK announced the allocation of at least £242 million to support Ukraine amid constant Russian attacks, as well as the allocation of US$484 million in financial support and the supply of military equipment.

On the same day, following a meeting with UK Foreign Minister David Lammy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal praised London for providing £30 million to boost the Ukrainian energy sector.

