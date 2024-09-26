Biden announces nearly US$8 billion aid in weapons for Ukraine, including JSOW and Patriot munitions

US President Joe Biden has proposed a significant increase in security aid to Ukraine, promising roughly US$8 billion in weapons in the coming months.

Source: US President Biden in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden made the statement ahead of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's planned visit to the White House on Thursday.

He praised Ukraine's wartime successes, but emphasised that much more work remains to be done.

Quote: "That is why, today, I am announcing a surge in security assistance for Ukraine and a series of additional actions to help Ukraine win this war," Biden stated.

Biden specifically asked the US Department of Defense to allocate the remaining security assistance funds to Ukraine before the conclusion of his term.

"As part of this effort, the Department of Defense will allocate the remaining Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative funds by the end of this year.

I also have authorised US$5.5 billion in Presidential Drawdown Authority to ensure this authority does not expire, so that my Administration can fully utilise the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of US equipment for Ukraine and then replenish US stockpiles," Biden said.

The US Department of Defense also announced US$2.4 billion in security assistance through the Security Assistance to Ukraine Initiative, which will provide Ukraine with additional air defence, unmanned aircraft systems, and air-to-ground ammunition, as well as strengthening Ukraine's military-industrial base and supporting its maintenance and support requirements.

"To enhance Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities, I have decided to provide Ukraine with the Joint Standoff Weapon (JSOW) long-range munition," Biden said.

"To further strengthen Ukraine’s air defences, I have directed the Department of Defense to refurbish and provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence battery and to provide Ukraine with additional Patriot missiles," the US president also said.

According to Biden, this is a continuation of his decision earlier this year to redirect American deliveries of air defence weapons to Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with hundreds of additional Patriot and AMRAAM missiles over the coming year, allowing it to protect its cities and people.

Furthermore, the US said on Wednesday that it would provide Ukraine with a new package of military support totalling US$375 million.

