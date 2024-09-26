Biden to convene leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Germany in October

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, in Germany in October.

Source: a statement from Biden on the occasion of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the White House, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden's announcement was part of a statement about a surge in security assistance to Ukraine.

"I will convene a leader-level meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group in Germany next month to coordinate the efforts of the more than 50 countries supporting Ukraine in its defence against Russian aggression," the US president stated.

Biden also announced the allocation of nearly US$8 billion in weapons for Ukraine over the coming months. He has also authorised the provision of long-range Joint Standoff Weapons (JSOW) and an additional battery of Patriot air defence missile systems, along with ammunition for Ukraine.

In addition, he ordered the expansion of the training programme for Ukrainian F-16 pilots.

"Through these actions, my message is clear: The United States will provide Ukraine with the support it needs to win this war," Biden said.

Background: On Thursday, Zelenskyy will visit the US Capitol as part of his visit to the United States.

