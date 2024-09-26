US promises to support training of 18 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots next year

US President Joe Biden has announced that the US will help train 18 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots next year.

Source: US President Biden in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden's remark was part of a statement outlining a significant boost in security assistance to Ukraine.

Quote: "To build the capacity of Ukraine’s air force, I have directed the Department of Defense to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year," Biden said.

Earlier in September, it was disclosed that the first group of Ukrainian pilots had begun theoretical training on F-16s fighters in Romania, with a possible transition to practical training in the coming months.

Furthermore, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said that Ukraine will receive another batch of Danish F-16 aircraft before the end of 2024.

Joe Biden has earlier stated that Ukraine would get more than US$8 billion in arms in the coming months. He also approved the delivery of JSOW long-range munitions, an additional Patriot air defence battery, and missiles to Ukraine.

