All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US promises to support training of 18 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots next year

Ivanna Kostina, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 September 2024, 13:54
US promises to support training of 18 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots next year
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has announced that the US will help train 18 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots next year.

Source: US President Biden in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Biden's remark was part of a statement outlining a significant boost in security assistance to Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "To build the capacity of Ukraine’s air force, I have directed the Department of Defense to expand training for Ukrainian F-16 pilots, including by supporting the training of an additional 18 pilots next year," Biden said.

Earlier in September, it was disclosed that the first group of Ukrainian pilots had begun theoretical training on F-16s fighters in Romania, with a possible transition to practical training in the coming months.

Furthermore, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen has said that Ukraine will receive another batch of Danish F-16 aircraft before the end of 2024.

Advertisement:

Joe Biden has earlier stated that Ukraine would get more than US$8 billion in arms in the coming months. He also approved the delivery of JSOW long-range munitions, an additional Patriot air defence battery, and missiles to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

fighter jetsUSABiden
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
fighter jets
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister
New US aid package to Ukraine will likely include missiles for F-16s – Politico
Media outlet names possible cause of F-16 crash in Ukraine in August
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: