Biden announces exposure of crypto network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions

US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States uncovered another network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions and engaged in money laundering.

Source: a statement by Joe Biden on support for Ukraine as of 26 September

Quote: "To counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, the Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury, and the US Secret Service have taken action today to disrupt a global cryptocurrency network, in coordination with international partners."

Details: Biden added that the US would continue to raise the price for Russia for its war against Ukraine and deprive its defence industry of access to resources.

Background:

Biden announced a package of almost US$8 billion in weapons for Ukraine, including Patriot air defence systems and JSOW bombs, and announced the next meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as Ramstein-format meetings) at the level of state leaders in October.

In addition, the US president said that the US would support the training of 18 more Ukrainian F-16 pilots next year.

