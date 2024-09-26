All Sections
Biden announces exposure of crypto network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions

Mariya YemetsThursday, 26 September 2024, 14:55
Biden announces exposure of crypto network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions
US President Joe Biden. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Joe Biden has announced that the United States uncovered another network that helped Russia circumvent sanctions and engaged in money laundering.

Source: a statement by Joe Biden on support for Ukraine as of 26 September

Quote: "To counter Russian sanctions evasion and money laundering, the Department of Justice, the Department of the Treasury, and the US Secret Service have taken action today to disrupt a global cryptocurrency network, in coordination with international partners."

Details: Biden added that the US would continue to raise the price for Russia for its war against Ukraine and deprive its defence industry of access to resources. 

Background:

