Zelenskyy arrives at Capitol

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 September 2024, 18:20
Zelenskyy arrives at Capitol
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (centre). Photo: a screenshot from a video

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the US Capitol in Washington to meet with American lawmakers. A video of Zelenskyy’s arrival was released by the AFP agency.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy was met by Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority in the Senate, and Mitch McConell, leader of the Republican minority in the Senate.

Later, Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, in Washington.

Background:

  • Mike Johnson, Speaker of the US House of Representatives, published a letter on Wednesday, 25 September, addressed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and containing a categorial demand for Ukraine.
  • Johnson cited an event during the Ukrainian president's visit to the US – a tour of an ammunition manufacturing site in Pennsylvania – as the reason for his demand.
  • He claimed that Ukraine’s Ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, had arranged the event and "failed to include a single Republican because – on purpose – no Republicans were invited", and demanded her dismissal.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Mike Johnson will not meet on Thursday: the Republican was unable to schedule a meeting "due to being very busy".
  • Republican candidate Donald Trump has also refused to meet with Zelenskyy and claimed earlier in the week that the Ukrainian president supports his opponent Kamala Harris in the US election. Speaker Johnson hinted at a possible disruption of meetings in Congress.

