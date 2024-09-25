All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Georgian delegation did not applaud Biden's statement on Ukraine at UN – video

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 25 September 2024, 17:30
Georgian delegation did not applaud Biden's statement on Ukraine at UN – video
Irakli Kobakhidze. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Georgian delegation headed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze did not join the general applause after US President Joe Biden's words of support for Ukraine during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Source: European Pravda, citing Georgian media

Details: Joe Biden said: "We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away. And we will not let up on our support for Ukraine. Not until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace based on the UN Charter."

Advertisement:

Many in the room responded to his words with applause, while the Georgian delegation remained silent.

The Georgian service of Voice of America also found out that the Georgian Prime Minister's invitation to President Biden's reception in New York, which is traditionally organised for leaders participating in the UN General Assembly session, was cancelled on the evening of 25 September local time.

Advertisement:

The US Embassy subsequently confirmed this information, explaining the decision by the anti-democratic actions of the Georgian authorities and negative rhetoric against the West.

Support UP or become our patron!

GeorgiaUNBiden
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Georgia
Ukraine's new foreign minister recalls chargé d'affaires in Georgia
Group of Ukrainians deported from Russia stuck on Georgian border
Georgia reports plot against oligarch Ivanishvili, linking it to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: