Georgian delegation did not applaud Biden's statement on Ukraine at UN – video

The Georgian delegation headed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze did not join the general applause after US President Joe Biden's words of support for Ukraine during his speech at the UN General Assembly.

Source: European Pravda, citing Georgian media

Details: Joe Biden said: "We cannot grow weary. We cannot look away. And we will not let up on our support for Ukraine. Not until Ukraine wins a just and durable peace based on the UN Charter."

Many in the room responded to his words with applause, while the Georgian delegation remained silent.

The Georgian service of Voice of America also found out that the Georgian Prime Minister's invitation to President Biden's reception in New York, which is traditionally organised for leaders participating in the UN General Assembly session, was cancelled on the evening of 25 September local time.

The US Embassy subsequently confirmed this information, explaining the decision by the anti-democratic actions of the Georgian authorities and negative rhetoric against the West.

