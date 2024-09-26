Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one man – photos
Thursday, 26 September 2024, 21:01
The Russian troops fired on the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 78-year-old man.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "The investigation states that the Russian armed forces fired on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 16:30 on 26 September. A 78-year-old man was injured. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged."
Advertisement:
Details: Moreover, the law enforcement officers recorded a drone strike on Kupiansk at around 09:20.
Also, around 11:00, Russia fired on the village of Kivsharivka. The building of an educational institution was damaged.
Support UP or become our patron!