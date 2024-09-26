Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one man – photos

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian troops fired on the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 78-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation states that the Russian armed forces fired on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 16:30 on 26 September. A 78-year-old man was injured. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged."

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The aftermath of the attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Moreover, the law enforcement officers recorded a drone strike on Kupiansk at around 09:20.

Also, around 11:00, Russia fired on the village of Kivsharivka. The building of an educational institution was damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!