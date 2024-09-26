All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one man – photos

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 26 September 2024, 21:01
Russians hit Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one man – photos
The aftermath of the attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

The Russian troops fired on the settlement of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a 78-year-old man.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The investigation states that the Russian armed forces fired on the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi at around 16:30 on 26 September. A 78-year-old man was injured. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the attack
 Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
 
The aftermath of the attack
 Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: Moreover, the law enforcement officers recorded a drone strike on Kupiansk at around 09:20.

Also, around 11:00, Russia fired on the village of Kivsharivka. The building of an educational institution was damaged.

Support UP or become our patron!

Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence strikes Russian dugouts and ammunition storage points in Kharkiv Oblast – video
Russians strike village of Ivashky in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring local man
Ukraine's intelligence agency on liberation of Vovchansk plant: 20 Russians captured in week-long operation
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: