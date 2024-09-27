Zelenskyy's popularity on Capitol Hill is fading – NYT

When Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the United States in December 2022, he was met with large crowds, standing ovations and a nearly $50 billion aid package. However, Zelenskyy is facing a much quieter reception in Washington as the war drags on and he now faces tough questions from some Republicans, according to The New York Times.

Quote: "Mr. Zelenskyy is widely regarded as Ukraine’s most persuasive advocate, gifted in his ability to cut through partisan congressional gridlock with appeals to speed weapons and other supplies to Kyiv. But as the war against Russia drags on, his star power in Washington has noticeably faded, with potentially dire consequences for the future of US military assistance to Ukraine."

Details: This was evident during Zelenskyy's reception in the US on Thursday, 26 September, which was far more subdued. Zelenskyy met behind closed doors with several dozen lawmakers, while the Speaker of the House ignored his presence.

Ukraine is currently receiving military aid from the US under a nearly US$61 billion package approved by Congress in the spring. President Joe Biden announced on 26 September that the US would send Ukraine US$8 billion worth of weapons, including glide bombs, missiles for air defence and an additional Patriot battery.

"But when that military assistance runs out, Ukraine’s fate will once again depend in large part on Congress’s willingness to keep replenishing Mr. Zelenskyy’s war chest," the article emphasised.

The New York Times reiterated that Zelenskyy held two meetings at the Capitol on Thursday: firstly answering questions from a bipartisan group of around 20 senators, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, and then meeting with a bipartisan group of around a dozen members of the House of Representatives, including Hakeem Jeffries.

The newspaper highlighted that Zelenskyy, who delivered a speech to the UN General Assembly on 25 September, was unfortunate in that he had arrived on Capitol Hill after both houses of Congress had gone into recess for the campaign season. This resulted in low attendance at events involving the Ukrainian president.

"Congressional leaders did little to raise the profile of his visit: neither Mr. Schumer nor Mr. McConnell addressed the news media, in person or via an emailed statement, as has happened after Mr. Zelenskyy’s earlier visits, nor did Mr. Jeffries," The New York Times wrote.

The newspaper noted that almost every lawmaker who attended the meetings had previously voted multiple times in favour of military aid to Ukraine.

While some senators still express admiration for Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people’s will to fight and defend their country, others responded to his visit with anger, particularly Republicans who accused Zelenskyy of showing favouritism toward Democrats and the Biden administration during the election season.

On 25 September, Speaker Mike Johnson demanded Zelenskyy recall Ukraine’s ambassador to the US over his visit to a munitions factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a state expected to be a battleground in the presidential elections.

That same day, Kentucky Republican and Chairman of the House Oversight Committee James Comer launched an investigation into whether the Biden administration misused public funds by having Zelenskyy flown on a military plane to visit the factory.

Republicans also criticised Zelenskyy for some of his remarks.

Johnson specifically referenced a comment Zelenskyy made to The New Yorker, where he called Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance "too radical".

"The episodes frustrated some of Mr. Zelenskyy’s Republican supporters, who expressed concern that the Ukrainian president had weighed in on American politics," The New York Times concluded.

The newspaper added that this controversy serves as a reminder of the challenges Zelenskyy may face in the coming months if Republicans take full control of Congress and if former President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly voiced opposition to supplying Ukraine with weapons, wins the upcoming election.

