Russian attacks kill four civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours – photo

A total of 4 people were killed and 11 others injured as a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast on 26 September.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "On 26 September, the Russians killed four residents of Donetsk Oblast: two in Toretsk and one each in Chasiv Yar and Siversk. Another 11 people in the oblast were injured during the day."

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on telegram

Details: Filashkin stressed that the Russians fired on Pokrovsk, Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts.

One person was killed and two houses were damaged in Siversk. Two people were killed and two more wounded in Toretsk, and a house was damaged. In Chasiv Yar, one person was killed and three sustained injuries. In addition, 11 houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged there.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on telegram

The Russian attacks wounded a man and damaged 10 houses in Kurakhivka. A man was wounded and seven houses were damaged in Myrnohrad. Two more people were injured and an administrative building was damaged in Pokrovsk. The Russians also bombarded Kurakhove, Trudove, Dachne, Dalne and Sontsivka.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on telegram

Russian attacks destroyed three houses in Nove and damaged two in Kryva Luka and one in Ozerne. The Russians destroyed eight houses and damaged 75 more in Raihorodok. They hit 10 facilities in Tarasivka. Moreover, five houses and two infrastructure facilities were struck in Kostiantynivka, and a house and a power transmission line were hit in Viroliubivka.

Photo: Vadym Filashkin on telegram

Quote from Filashkin: "The Russians fired 27 times at populated areas in Donetsk Oblast over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,548 people, including 51 children, have been evacuated."

Background:

It was reported earlier that a 48-year-old man had been killed in a Russian attack on a residential area of Chasiv Yar on 26 September.

