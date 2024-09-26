Russians shell Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 and injuring 3 civilians

Russian forces have claimed the life of one civilian and injured three more in the settlement of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: On 26 September Russian forces once again shelled a residential quartier in the town of Chasiv Yar, likely from tubed artillery.

As a result of the attack on the residential area, a local man aged 48 received fatal injuries.

Moreover, three other civilians, a 33-year-old woman and two men aged 26 and 65, have been injured. They received mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, as well as concussions. They have been hospitalised.

At the moment of the attack all three were in the same household.

The Prosecutor’s Office initiated an investigation of the Russian war crime.

