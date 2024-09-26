All Sections
DeepState analyst believes fall of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast is a matter of days or weeks – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 26 September 2024, 14:25
The territories in red are occupied by Russia. Map: DeepState

Ruslan Mykula, co-founder of the DeepState analytical project, suggests that the fall of the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast – where Ukrainian forces have been resisting the Russian offensive for over two years – is imminent, possibly within days or weeks.

Source: Mykula on Radio Liberty

Details: Mykula emphasised that in order to maintain control over the city, Ukrainian troops must "cut off the claws" that Russian forces are forming by advancing from the flanks. However, considering the available resources, reserves, and assets across the entire war zone, he believes this goal is unrealistic.

Quote: "Given the overall situation along the entire war zone, the resources, reserves, and assets at our disposal, it will be nearly impossible to maintain control over Vuhledar. That is, its fall is a matter of a few days to perhaps a few weeks. This is because the enemy is pressing from the flanks. Accordingly, it is a terrible idea to put personnel at risk. Although, of course, it could happen that they [the command] do not order a timely withdrawal. In order to hold Vuhledar, we need to cut off these claws that the enemy is making on the flanks. And we don't have the strength to cut off these claws."

Details: The analyst calls the threat of encirclement of Ukrainian forces in Vuhledar high, and there has been no order to withdraw from the city.

"The soldiers are trying to hold on, [the command is] even sending combat orders for the regaining of positions, which is absolutely impossible in the current situation. I can’t understand what those issuing such orders are thinking," added Mykula.

The 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade released a video on Thursday, 26 September, noting that its troops continue to be in Vuhledar despite heavy Russian assaults.

Quote: "I want to dispel all doubts and the opinion of sham experts claiming that the 72nd Brigade has left the city of Vuhledar. We are still there despite heavy attacks and harsh circumstances."

Background: On 25 September, Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, reported on the national joint 24/7 newscast that the situation escalated in the city of Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces are attempting to encircle the city and heavy fighting is ongoing. About 100 civilians who do not want to evacuate still remain in their homes.

