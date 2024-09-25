Two civilians killed and 19 injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry, photos

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has reported that 19 people were injured and two were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 25 September.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Kramatorsk. Two people were killed and 19 were injured, including three children."

Details: Earlier, the prosecutor’s office provided information about 15 people who were injured.

The Russians struck the city centre with two aerial bombs, FAB-250. Police and rescue workers keep responding at the scenes.

