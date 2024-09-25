All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Two civilians killed and 19 injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry, photos

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 25 September 2024, 21:30
Two civilians killed and 19 injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry, photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September. Photo: National Police of Ukraine

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has reported that 19 people were injured and two were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 25 September.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote: "Kramatorsk. Two people were killed and 19 were injured, including three children."

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Details: Earlier, the prosecutor’s office provided information about 15 people who were injured.

The Russians struck the city centre with two aerial bombs, FAB-250. Police and rescue workers keep responding at the scenes.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Kramatorsk on 25 September.
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Support UP or become our patron!

KramatorskDonetsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Kramatorsk
Russians strike Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast, killing two and injuring 15 civilians, 3 of them children – photos
British journalist likely trapped under rubble in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on world to punish Russia for Kramatorsk attack in which journalists were injured
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: