Two civilians killed and 19 injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast – Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry, photos
Wednesday, 25 September 2024, 21:30
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has reported that 19 people were injured and two were killed as a result of the Russian attack on the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast on 25 September.
Source: press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Quote: "Kramatorsk. Two people were killed and 19 were injured, including three children."
Details: Earlier, the prosecutor’s office provided information about 15 people who were injured.
The Russians struck the city centre with two aerial bombs, FAB-250. Police and rescue workers keep responding at the scenes.
