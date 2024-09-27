All Sections
Morning Russian strikes on Kherson and Inhulets wound five people, including two children – photos

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 27 September 2024, 10:13
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast. Photo: Prokudin on Telegram

Russian forces attacked Kherson and the village of Inhulets on the morning of 27 September, injuring five residents, including two children aged 4 and 15.

Source: Kherson Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A 47-year-old man was reportedly injured as a result of a Russian strike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, sustaining blast trauma and a head injury. The man was taken to hospital for medical care.

Russian aircraft also launched aerial bombs on Inhulets at around 05:00, injuring four people, including two children.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Photo: Prokudin on Telegram

A 4-year-old boy, who suffered blast injuries and concussion, was treated by an ambulance crew on the spot.

 
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast
Photo: Prokudin on Telegram

A 15-year-old boy and two women, aged 51 and 68, were taken to hospital. According to early reports, they have blast injuries. Doctors are conducting examinations and helping those who sustained injuries.

In addition, a 71-year-old man stepped on a Lepestok anti-personnel mine in Shyroka Balka. As a result of the explosion, he sustained a blast injury and an injury to his shin. The man was taken to hospital and his foot was amputated.

Prokudin noted that the settlements of Stanislav, Odradokamianka, Tiahynka, Vesele, Kozatske, Tomyna Balka, Kostyrka, Veletenske, Novodmytrivka, Novooleksandrivka, Shyroka Balka, Sofiivka, Zmiivka, Novoraisk, Beryslav, Antonivka, Novovorontsovka, Bilozerka, Prydniprovske, Sadove, Novotiahynka, Arkhanhelske, Burhunka and Kherson had come under Russian fire and had been subjected to air strikes over the past 24 hours.

Russian forces hit critical infrastructure facilities, an educational institution and residential areas in the settlements, including three high-rise buildings and 22 houses. The Russians also damaged outbuildings, a garage, agricultural machinery, an ambulance and cars. As a result of Russian aggression, one person has been killed and 19 others injured in Kherson Oblast over the past day.

