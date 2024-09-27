Stopping support for Ukraine's self-defence will lead to more war crimes – German Foreign Minister

The end of allied support for Ukraine's self-defence will lead to an increase in the number of war crimes, not a decrease.

Source: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock during a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Baerbock believes that as long as Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin does not want to sit down at the negotiating table, the allies' cessation of support for Ukraine’s self-defence will mean "leaving Ukraine’s children’s hospitals defenceless".

Quote: "It would mean more war crimes, not less. Possibly, in other countries too," - she said.

The German foreign minister recalled that after inviting Russia to the international Peace Summit, "Putin sent his response by bombing a children's hospital".

She also noted that Russia has repeatedly "been toying with the inviolability of the borders of the Baltic States and Poland".

Quote: "This is why today I am also asking your support in calling out on Putin to cease his attacks and to come to the negotiation table. Not only for our European security, but I think also in your own interests. If a permanent member of the [UN] Security Council is allowed to conquer and destroy its smaller neighbour, the very essence of this [UN] Charter is under attack," she added.

Background:

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said yesterday that Germany is ready to become the main pillar of deterring Russian aggression in Europe and plans to deploy a full-fledged brigade in Lithuania by 2027.

The Bundestag Budget Committee has also recently approved an aid package totalling €70 million for Ukraine's heating and electricity sector.

On 19 September, Germany handed over a new military aid package to Ukraine, which included, among other things, 22 Leopard 1 A5 tanks and more than 60,000 rounds of 155 mm ammunition.

