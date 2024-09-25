German foreign minister outlines key points for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has outlined the key points for potential peace negotiations to end Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Source: Baerbock at the UN Security Council meeting in New York, as reported by European Pravda, citing German newspaper Der Spiegel

Details: "Peace means that Ukraine's existence as a free and independent country is guaranteed. It means security guarantees," Baerbock stated.

On one hand, she said, "We are very grateful that more and more of our partners around the world are thinking about how this war can be ended. We need that. We need an end to this war," Baerbock emphasised.

At the same time, she stressed that this cannot mean standing idly by while there is no end to the war in sight, and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has not come to the negotiating table. "We should not simply stand by and watch as Russia destroys the rest of Ukraine," she said.

She also addressed the issue of Russia abducting Ukrainian children.

"Russia has been committing these crimes for 923 days now, abducting and torturing children for 923 days. We will not rest until the children are back with their families," Baerbock declared.

Addressing Russia's UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, Baerbock said: "You can deceive yourselves. The strongest man in your country can hide behind the teenage girls he has abducted. But you can’t fool the world."

Background:

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell has stated that Ukraine's surrender and its transformation into a second Belarus is not the quickest way to end the war.

In an interview with The New York Times, Czech President Petr Pavel reiterated that Ukraine should accept the possibility of some of its territories being "temporarily" under Russian control after the war is over.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs subsequently issued a statement, rejecting the idea that some Ukrainian territory could be left under Russian occupation in order to end the war.

