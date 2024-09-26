All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Bundestag increases military aid to Ukraine by €400 million

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 September 2024, 18:09
Bundestag increases military aid to Ukraine by €400 million
Stock photo: Getty Images

The German parliament has agreed to allocate an additional €400 million for military support to Ukraine.

Source: German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said that on Wednesday, the Bundestag agreed to increase funding for military support for Ukraine by about 400 million euros.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This will allow the purchase of additional air defence equipment, tanks, drones, ammunition and spare parts, which will effectively strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the defence of their country," Hebestreit said.

In mid-September, it was reported that despite the difficult budget situation, the German government wants to provide an additional €400 million in military aid to Ukraine this year.

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Earlier, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius expressed hope that the federal government would allocate additional money for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. These funds are in addition to the €7.5 billion already allocated in the German budget for Ukraine this year.
  • In the summer, German media reported that the current budget planning of the German federal government did not provide additional funds for the support of Ukraine, and additional applications of the Ministry of Defence of Germany regarding military aid for Ukraine would no longer be approved on the chancellor’s demand.
  • At the same time, the German government denied its intention to shorten the military assistance for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Germanyaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Germany
Russian ships likely gathering intelligence on critical infrastructure in Baltic Sea – German media
German foreign minister outlines key points for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Scholz met privately without interpreters – president's spokesperson
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: