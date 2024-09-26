Bundestag increases military aid to Ukraine by €400 million

The German parliament has agreed to allocate an additional €400 million for military support to Ukraine.

Source: German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, as reported by European Pravda

Details: He said that on Wednesday, the Bundestag agreed to increase funding for military support for Ukraine by about 400 million euros.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This will allow the purchase of additional air defence equipment, tanks, drones, ammunition and spare parts, which will effectively strengthen the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the defence of their country," Hebestreit said.

In mid-September, it was reported that despite the difficult budget situation, the German government wants to provide an additional €400 million in military aid to Ukraine this year.

Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius expressed hope that the federal government would allocate additional money for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. These funds are in addition to the €7.5 billion already allocated in the German budget for Ukraine this year.

In the summer, German media reported that the current budget planning of the German federal government did not provide additional funds for the support of Ukraine, and additional applications of the Ministry of Defence of Germany regarding military aid for Ukraine would no longer be approved on the chancellor’s demand.

At the same time, the German government denied its intention to shorten the military assistance for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!