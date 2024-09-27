Russians attack Donetsk Oblast with missiles and artillery since morning, injuring 7 people

The Russian army launched numerous attacks on the Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk districts in Donetsk Oblast, injuring seven civilians.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The Russians struck the Vysoko-Ivanivka district of Sloviansk hromada [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. Early reports say the Russians deployed a modified UMPB D-30 multi-purpose glide bomb. A married couple sustained mine-blast injuries, a fracture and a concussion.

Moreover, the Russians attacked the town of Myrnohrad, presumably from artillery, as a result of which a 51-year-old local man received penetrating wounds to the body.

Russian forces also struck the town of Kostiantynivka several times. Four residents, women aged 37 and 61 and two men aged 36 and 67, were injured. They were in close proximity to commercial facilities at the time of the attack. Houses and a residential building, trade facilities, a café and a shop were damaged.

