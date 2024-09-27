All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump tells Zelenskyy he has "very good relationship" with Putin

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 27 September 2024, 17:57
Trump tells Zelenskyy he has very good relationship with Putin
A screenshot

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has once again stated ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on 27 September that he will be able to quickly end the war in case he wins the elections and claimed he has a "very good relationship" with Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Trump explained how he would settle the war. He said he had "a very good relationship" with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "a very good relationship with President Putin" and expressed hope that "we’re going to get a result very quickly".

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy replied to Trump’s words about his relations with Putin, saying "I hope we have better relations", to which Trump said "It takes two to tango".

"We’re gonna have a good meeting today. I think the fact that we’re even together today is a very good sign," Trump stated.

He once again repeated that if he wins the elections, he can "work something out [...] long before January 20th" – the time the winner will officially take the office.

Advertisement:

"It’s good for both sides. It’s time. And by the way, the President [Zelenskyy] knows that too. He wants to get something done," Donald Trump stated.

Zelenskyy and Trump met on 27 September in New York at Trump Tower.

This happened after Republicans in the US Congress initiated an investigation into the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania to an ammunition production plant.

Initially, the meeting was believed to be unlikely to take place, but at the last minute, Trump agreed to it.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpZelenskyyPutin
Advertisement:

Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge

NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon

Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW

Zelenskyy: What strengthens Israel's defence can work in Ukraine

Zelenskyy comments on Ukrainian Armed Forces' exit from Vuhledar: Lives worth more than any buildings

New NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv

All News
Trump
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting lasted 1 hour
Zelenskyy explains why he met with both US presidential candidates
Trump praises Zelenskyy's actions during 2019 Trump impeachment attempt before their talks
RECENT NEWS
08:44
Russians storm Ukrainian positions 142 times over past 24 hours, Pokrovsk front sees fiercest fighting – Ukraine's General Staff
08:36
One civilian injured, business premises damaged in Russian attack on Kirovohrad Oblast
08:15
Two civilians killed, two more injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:11
Ukraine asks Hague tribunal to order Russia to dismantle Kerch Bridge
07:45
Russians lose 1,230 more soldiers over past 24 hours
07:29
Large-scale fire erupts at oil storage facility in Russia's Perm Oblast – photo, video
06:12
NATO won't shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukraine as it's "involving us in war in different way" – Pentagon
05:26
Russian offensive to reach culmination soon – ISW
04:34
Oil depot ablaze after drone attack in Russia's Voronezh Oblast – video
00:35
Explosions rock Odesa overnight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: