Trump tells Zelenskyy he has "very good relationship" with Putin

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has once again stated ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on 27 September that he will be able to quickly end the war in case he wins the elections and claimed he has a "very good relationship" with Zelenskyy and Russian ruler Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Trump explained how he would settle the war. He said he had "a very good relationship" with Volodymyr Zelenskyy and "a very good relationship with President Putin" and expressed hope that "we’re going to get a result very quickly".

Zelenskyy replied to Trump’s words about his relations with Putin, saying "I hope we have better relations", to which Trump said "It takes two to tango".

"We’re gonna have a good meeting today. I think the fact that we’re even together today is a very good sign," Trump stated.

He once again repeated that if he wins the elections, he can "work something out [...] long before January 20th" – the time the winner will officially take the office.

"It’s good for both sides. It’s time. And by the way, the President [Zelenskyy] knows that too. He wants to get something done," Donald Trump stated.

Zelenskyy and Trump met on 27 September in New York at Trump Tower.

This happened after Republicans in the US Congress initiated an investigation into the visit of Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Pennsylvania to an ammunition production plant.

Initially, the meeting was believed to be unlikely to take place, but at the last minute, Trump agreed to it.

