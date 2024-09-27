Zelenskyy explains why he met with both US presidential candidates

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has explained that he deemed it essential to meet with both US presidential candidates, as either could emerge victorious. He emphasised that Ukraine anticipates continued support post-election and believes planning for this cooperation in advance is important.

Source: Zelenskyy in a brief conversation with the media next to Trump before their meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: "It's very important to share all our steps on how we can strengthen Ukraine. And, of course, we have to decide on it now – because after November, we don't know who, only Americans decide who will be president. But we understand that we can't stop Putin before November," Zelenskyy explained.

"We hope that the strength of the United States will be very strong, and we count on it. That's why I decided to meet with both candidates," he added.

Donald Trump commended Zelenskyy's actions during the 2019 Trump impeachment attempt and remarked on their "great relationship". He also expressed a similar sentiment regarding his relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Trump said once again that he could swiftly bring an end to the war.

Background: The meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump at Trump Tower in New York follows a day of heightened tensions, during which Trump supporters accused the Ukrainian president of "interfering in the election" by criticising Trump's peace plan to support Biden. Additionally, House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to meet with Zelenskyy. Initially, the meeting was believed to be unlikely to take place, but at the last minute, Trump agreed to it.

