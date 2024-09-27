Victory Plan has been presented, all key issues known by partners – Zelenskyy in US

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had presented his Victory Plan in the United States, and that the Ukrainian side will try to implement each stage at the team level.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening video address on 27 September

Quote: "The Plan for Victory has been presented to America, and we have explained every single point. Now we will work at the level of our teams to fill every step and our every decision. Strong positions for Ukraine will lead to peace sooner. All the key issues for Ukraine are on our partners' table, and everything is being considered. Long-range capabilities, the defence package, sanctions against Russia, steps on Russian assets. We have managed to work on all topics. We are preparing for a meeting in Germany within the Ramstein framework – it is a format, where we will follow the content of the Plan for Victory points together with our partners. I thank President Biden for the invitation."

Details: Zelenskyy stated that the Plan for Victory was presented to both US presidential contenders, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. "It is important for Ukraine that America has a direct understanding of Ukraine. And it absolutely does."

He also stated that Ukraine has new reconstruction agreements with the G7 and more than 30 other countries, as well as the European Union: "This is analogous to our security framework, there was a G7 Declaration on Security, and based on it we have made security agreements – 26 of them already – they strengthen us while we are not yet in NATO. And now there will be bilateral documents with countries on reconstruction, on clear steps for each country."

However, the most crucial aspect is the frontline: "We have done everything in our power, in Ukraine's power, to strengthen ourselves to the maximum."

