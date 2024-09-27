All Sections
Ukraine's Armed Forces successfully repel Russian assault involving 50 armoured vehicles near Pishchane, Kharkiv Oblast – video

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 September 2024, 13:14
A Russian attempt to conduct a large-scale assault involving 50 armoured vehicles on the Kupiansk front, near the settlement of Pishchane, ended in failure when the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the attack, destroying or damaging 40 pieces of equipment.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the Achilles Battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade, on Telegram; the DeepState military analysis project on Telegram 

Quote from Fedorenko: "On 26 September 2024, the enemy attempted a mechanised assault on the Kupiansk front near Pishchane. Approximately 50 Russian armoured vehicles, carrying troops, moved towards Kolesnykivka and Kruhliakivka.

The Achilles Battalion of the 92nd Separate Mechanised Brigade destroyed and damaged 40 pieces of military equipment."

Details: Fedorenko said that 14 pieces of equipment were destroyed: five infantry fighting vehicles, three tanks, one armoured personnel carrier, one multipurpose tracked armoured vehicle, two Ural trucks, one van, and one ATV.

Additionally, 26 pieces of equipment were damaged: 10 tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, two recovery vehicles, three multipurpose tracked armoured vehicles, and one Ural truck.

DeepState reported that at least 9 pieces of Russian military equipment had been moving towards Kruhliakivka and about 40 towards Kolesnykivka, some carrying troops. 

"The majority of the enemy equipment was destroyed; the rest retreated," the analysts reported.

