Protesters unfurl Ukrainian flag during Putin's visit to Mongolia – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 September 2024, 12:37
Protesters unfurl Ukrainian flag during Putin's visit to Mongolia – photo
The Mongolian police take away the Ukrainian flag from the protesters. Photo: Radio Liberty

Mongolian police have prevented protesters from holding up the Ukrainian flag during Russian leader Vladimir Putin's visit to the capital Ulaanbaatar.

Source: Radio Liberty

Details: Radio Liberty noted that a red carpet was rolled out for Putin at Ulaanbaatar International Airport and a guard of honour was lined up.

Putin arrives in Ulaanbaatar
Photo: Radio Liberty

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khürelsükh also accompanied Putin to the Government Palace on 3 September, where they paid tribute to the Genghis Khan statue before going inside for private meetings.

Background:

  • Putin's visit to Mongolia on 3 September is his first visit to a state that is party to the Rome Statute of the ICC after the court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023.
  • According to media reports, the Mongolian authorities assured Putin that they would not arrest him.
  • The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Mongolia's refusal to comply with the ICC's binding arrest warrant for Putin was "a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal law system".
  • Earlier, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Mongolia to fulfil its obligations under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin.

