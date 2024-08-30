Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called upon Mongolia to fulfil its duty under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and arrest Russian ruler Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry hopes that the Mongolian government "is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal" and the warrant for his arrest for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), "the jurisdiction of which is recognised by Mongolia".

"The abduction of Ukrainian children is just one of numerous crimes for which Putin and the rest of the Russian military and political leadership must be brought to justice. These individuals are guilty of the war of aggression against Ukraine, atrocities against the Ukrainian people, murders, rapes, robberies, shelling of civilian infrastructure, and genocide," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged Mongolia to "execute the binding international arrest warrant" and hand Putin over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague.

Putin’s visit to Mongolia on 3 September will become his first visit to a member state of the Rome Statute of the ICC after it issued an arrest warrant against him in March 2023.

The Mongolian authorities assured Putin that they would not arrest him.

Last year Putin did not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, avoiding a possible political judgement and any risk of arrest under the ICC warrant.

