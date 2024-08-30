All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 30 August 2024, 17:05
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry urges Mongolia to arrest Putin under ICC warrant during his visit
Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has called upon Mongolia to fulfil its duty under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and arrest Russian ruler Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry hopes that the Mongolian government "is aware of the fact that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal" and the warrant for his arrest for his involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children was issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), "the jurisdiction of which is recognised by Mongolia".

Advertisement:

"The abduction of Ukrainian children is just one of numerous crimes for which Putin and the rest of the Russian military and political leadership must be brought to justice. These individuals are guilty of the war of aggression against Ukraine, atrocities against the Ukrainian people, murders, rapes, robberies, shelling of civilian infrastructure, and genocide," the ministry said.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry urged Mongolia to "execute the binding international arrest warrant" and hand Putin over to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in Hague.

Putin’s visit to Mongolia on 3 September will become his first visit to a member state of the Rome Statute of the ICC after it issued an arrest warrant against him in March 2023.

Advertisement:

The Mongolian authorities assured Putin that they would not arrest him.

Last year Putin did not attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi, avoiding a possible political judgement and any risk of arrest under the ICC warrant.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs MinistryPutinMongolia
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
EU ministers to meet in Brussels: Russo-Ukrainian war on their agenda
Belarusian forces and former Wagner Group personnel gather near Belarusian-Ukrainian border
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry calls on world to punish Russia for Kramatorsk attack in which journalists were injured
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: