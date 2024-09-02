Mongolia shares responsibility for war crimes by letting Putin in – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has commented on the decision of the Mongolian authorities to allow war criminal Vladimir Putin to come to the country despite the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Source: European Pravda citing a comment by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on X (Twitter)

Details: Tykhyi said that Mongolia's refusal to comply with the ICC's mandatory arrest warrant for Putin "is a heavy blow to the International Criminal Court and the international criminal justice system".

"Mongolia allowed the indicted criminal to escape justice, thereby sharing responsibility for his war crimes. We will work with partners to ensure that this has consequences for Ulaanbaatar," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

Background:

Putin's visit to Mongolia on 3 September is his first visit to a state signatory to the ICC Rome Statute since the court issued the arrest warrant on him in March 2023.

Media reports said that the Mongolian authorities assured Putin that they will not arrest him.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on Mongolia to fulfil its obligations under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and arrest Putin.

