All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Svitlana Hrynchuk appointed as Ukraine's Environment Minister

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 5 September 2024, 15:40
Svitlana Hrynchuk appointed as Ukraine's Environment Minister
Newly appointed Environment Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk. Photo: Facebook

At a parliamentary session on 5 September, Svitlana Hrynchuk was appointed as Ukraine’s new minister of environmental protection and natural resources. 

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos ("Voice") faction, on Telegram

Details: 246 out of 401 MPs voted in favour.

Advertisement:

Background: On 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, who had held the post since April 2022.

For reference: Svitlana Hrynchuk was most recently a deputy energy minister. In 2022, she was a deputy environment minister. Among other things, she was responsible for Ukraine’s ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

Support UP or become our patron!

Cabinet of Minister (government)Verkhovna Rada
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukrainian parliament appoints new Minister of Agrarian Policy after months of waiting
Ukrainian Parliament appoints former head of state defence conglomerate as Strategic Industries Minister
Ukrainian Parliament appoints Natalia Kalmykova as Veterans Minister
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: