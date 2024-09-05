Svitlana Hrynchuk appointed as Ukraine's Environment Minister

At a parliamentary session on 5 September, Svitlana Hrynchuk was appointed as Ukraine’s new minister of environmental protection and natural resources.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos ("Voice") faction, on Telegram

Details: 246 out of 401 MPs voted in favour.

Background: On 4 September, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) dismissed Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, who had held the post since April 2022.

For reference: Svitlana Hrynchuk was most recently a deputy energy minister. In 2022, she was a deputy environment minister. Among other things, she was responsible for Ukraine’s ratification and implementation of the Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

