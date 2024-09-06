All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Canada announces new aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting

Mariya Yemets, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 6 September 2024, 15:33
Canada announces new aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting
Stock photo: Getty Images

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include aircraft missiles, small arms and equipment.

Source: Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair on 6 September at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new package will include 80,840 additional engines for CRV-7 aircraft missiles and 1,300 warheads in addition to the 2,160 engines already delivered. They will arrive "in the coming months".

Advertisement:

Canada will also provide 960 C6 machine guns and 10,500 9mm pistols from its arsenal.

At Ukraine's specific request, Canada is also providing Ukraine with decommissioned chassis from 29 M113 tracked armoured personnel carriers and 64 Coyote light armoured personnel carriers used by the Canadian army. This equipment has already been withdrawn from use by the Canadian military, so it is being given away for spare parts.

In addition, Bill Blair announced the delivery of 10 ambulances in September and clarified that the armoured support vehicles assembled at Canadian companies for Ukraine are already being used to train Ukrainian troops in Europe.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence of Canada recalled that Canada has provided US$4.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since 2022.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Canadaaid for Ukraineweapons
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Canada
Canada has provided over US$5 billion to Ukraine since February 2022 – Ukraine's Finance Minister
Ukrainian soldiers take part in Soldiers' Day parade in Toronto for the first time – photos
Ukraine can use Canadian-supplied weapons on Russian territory – Department of National Defence of Canada
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: