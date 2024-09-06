Canada announces new aid package for Ukraine at Ramstein-format meeting

Canada has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, which will include aircraft missiles, small arms and equipment.

Source: Canadian Defence Minister Bill Blair on 6 September at the 24th meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new package will include 80,840 additional engines for CRV-7 aircraft missiles and 1,300 warheads in addition to the 2,160 engines already delivered. They will arrive "in the coming months".

Advertisement:

Canada will also provide 960 C6 machine guns and 10,500 9mm pistols from its arsenal.

At Ukraine's specific request, Canada is also providing Ukraine with decommissioned chassis from 29 M113 tracked armoured personnel carriers and 64 Coyote light armoured personnel carriers used by the Canadian army. This equipment has already been withdrawn from use by the Canadian military, so it is being given away for spare parts.

In addition, Bill Blair announced the delivery of 10 ambulances in September and clarified that the armoured support vehicles assembled at Canadian companies for Ukraine are already being used to train Ukrainian troops in Europe.

Advertisement:

The Ministry of Defence of Canada recalled that Canada has provided US$4.5 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since 2022.

Background:

On 6 September, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that President Joe Biden would announce a new US$250 million military aid package for Ukraine today.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group.

Support UP or become our patron!