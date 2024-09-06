Pentagon chief announces new US military aid package for Ukraine worth US$250 million

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has said that President Joe Biden would announce a new US$250 million military aid package for Ukraine today.

Source: Austin at the opening of the 24th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein format)

Details: Austin said that now is a critical moment for Ukraine in view of the approaching winter.

Quote from Austin: "So I’m pleased to say that President Biden will announce today an additional US$250 million security assistance package for Ukraine. It will surge more capabilities to meet Ukraine’s evolving requirements and we’ll deliver them at the speed of war."

More details: Austin did not specify what would be included in the new aid package.

He also stressed that all countries would be less safe if Russia was allowed to conquer Ukraine, its neighbouring country.

Quote: "If autocrats conclude that nations of good will abandon their principles, our world will become far more dangerous."

"If Ukraine is not free, the world is not safe."

Background:

Recently, on 23 August, the Biden administration announced a new military aid package worth US$125 million, including air defence missiles, anti-drone equipment, anti-tank missiles and ammunition.

At the same time, the Biden administration is in urgent talks with Congress to allow it to use more than US$6 billion in military aid to Ukraine before 30 September, when the fiscal year ends and the money could expire.

