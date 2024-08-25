Zelenskyy reveals details about Ukrainian drone missile Palianytsia

The development of the Ukrainian long-range drone missile Palianytsia was completed in eighteen months, with several dozen Russian military air bases falling within its range. [Palianytsia, a type of bread, is a Ukrainian word that Russians find difficult to pronounce properly. Since the full-scale Russian invasion started, Ukrainians have used the word as a means to identify Russian military or saboteurs – ed.]

Quote: "In the two and a half years of full-scale war, Russia has launched about 10,000 missiles of various types and more than 33,000 glide bombs at Ukraine. Stopping attacks on our cities can be achieved by targeting the carriers of this weaponry – Russian aircraft stationed at military airfields.

Yesterday, the first successful combat use of our new weapon – the Ukrainian long-range rocket drone Palianytsia – took place. It was designed domestically to destroy the enemy's offensive potential.

The number of rocket drones produced will grow just like our long-range strike drones production did, the efficiency of which we see almost daily."

Details: The video posted by the president notes that one of the most effective ways to counter Russian missile attacks is to target the carriers of these weapons - Russian military airfields.

However, Ukraine's allies have not authorised the use of the supplied weapons for this purpose.

Therefore, Ukraine has introduced a grant programme for private missile projects, invested in state-owned design bureaus, and deregulated the industry to stimulate innovation. The Palianytsia missile is the first outcome of these efforts.

Details about the Palianytsia missile are largely classified. This drone missile can reach approximately two dozen Russian military airfields and was developed in just one and a half years. It is launched from a ground-based platform and features a turbojet engine. The cost of the Palianytsia is significantly lower than that of similar missiles, with ongoing efforts to further reduce costs and increase production.

Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian forces had struck the Russians with a Palianytsia drone missile, a new Ukrainian-made weapon, for the first time on 24 August.

The Ukrainian president stated that Ukraine's new weapons solutions – particularly the Palianytsia missile, the first use of which he announced earlier – are a way for Ukraine to take practical action while its partners are "slowing down" in making decisions.

He urged Ukraine's friends to put pressure on their allies to authorise Ukraine to fire Western-supplied long-range weapons into Russian territory.

