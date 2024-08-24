All Sections
Zelenskyy: Ukraine uses new domestic-made drone missile for the first time

Anastasia ProtzSaturday, 24 August 2024, 12:26
Screenshot: The broadcast

The Ukrainian army attacked the Russian army for the first time on 24 August with a new weapon, the Palianytsia drone missile. [Palianytsia is a traditional Ukrainian bun; this word is difficult for Russians to pronounce correctly, so it is used as a shibboleth – ed.]

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Independence Day celebrations

Quote from Zelenskyy: "This is our new method of retaliation against the aggressor. The enemy has been defeated. I thank everyone who made it possible. All developers, manufacturers and our soldiers. I am proud of you. It will be challenging for Russia, and it will be even more difficult to say exactly what [missile or drone] struck. It is difficult to counteract but very easy to understand why [it was launched]."

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy says these are weapons of a "completely new class".

