All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Lithuanian foreign minister urges Ukraine to continue keeping its military plans confidential for sake of efficiency

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 30 August 2024, 18:32
Lithuanian foreign minister urges Ukraine to continue keeping its military plans confidential for sake of efficiency
Stock photo

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that both Ukraine and Western countries should avoid specifics in communication about their plans, including with partners.

Source: Landsbergis during a discussion regarding Ukraine at the GLOBSEC conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis agreed with his colleagues, who also took part in the discussion, that Ukraine's offensive in Kursk was a very successful decision. The minister explained that previously, Putin could claim victory if necessary, albeit a partial one and with some goals unmet. However, the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk is the only factor disrupting this possibility for him.

Advertisement:

However, he also noted that he praised Ukraine's actions not only on the battlefield but also in the information landscape. "I'm happy that I didn't know, I'm happy that nobody knew about Kursk," he said, urging Ukraine to continue keeping information to itself for the sake of greater efficiency.

Landsbergis also believes that a similar approach should be maintained by Western partners. He illustrated his point by asking his colleagues to imagine what would happen if the United States revealed details about the number of ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine, including which missiles were given and the reasons for choosing those over others.

The minister believes this approach is generally maintained, but there are deviations.

Advertisement:

"What we need is more fog", said Gabrielius Landsbergis.

European Pravda previously reported that a number of EU countries supported the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!

LithuaniaUkraine
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Lithuania
Lithuania sends Ukraine new package of military assistance
Lithuanians send Ukraine last of over 1,100 anti-drone systems they raised €8 million to buy
Lithuania to procure €8 million worth of drones from local manufacturers for itself and Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Death toll from Russian attack on Poltava rises to 52 as emergency workers find body
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: