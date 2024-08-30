Lithuanian foreign minister urges Ukraine to continue keeping its military plans confidential for sake of efficiency

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis believes that both Ukraine and Western countries should avoid specifics in communication about their plans, including with partners.

Source: Landsbergis during a discussion regarding Ukraine at the GLOBSEC conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Landsbergis agreed with his colleagues, who also took part in the discussion, that Ukraine's offensive in Kursk was a very successful decision. The minister explained that previously, Putin could claim victory if necessary, albeit a partial one and with some goals unmet. However, the Ukrainian offensive in Kursk is the only factor disrupting this possibility for him.

However, he also noted that he praised Ukraine's actions not only on the battlefield but also in the information landscape. "I'm happy that I didn't know, I'm happy that nobody knew about Kursk," he said, urging Ukraine to continue keeping information to itself for the sake of greater efficiency.

Landsbergis also believes that a similar approach should be maintained by Western partners. He illustrated his point by asking his colleagues to imagine what would happen if the United States revealed details about the number of ATACMS missiles provided to Ukraine, including which missiles were given and the reasons for choosing those over others.

The minister believes this approach is generally maintained, but there are deviations.

"What we need is more fog", said Gabrielius Landsbergis.

European Pravda previously reported that a number of EU countries supported the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast.

