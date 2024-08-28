All Sections
Lithuania sends Ukraine new package of military assistance

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 18:03
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with loaders, anti-drone systems, and folding beds for its military.

Source: Lithuanian Defence Ministry in a statement, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The aid package arrived in Ukraine on August 28.

According to the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence, Lithuania has already delivered 155-mm ammunition; M577 armoured personnel carriers; M113 armoured personnel carriers; anti-drone systems; winter equipment and warm clothing sets; ammunition for the Karl Gustav anti-tank grenade launchers; remote RISE-1 blasting systems; generators; spare parts for light attack aircraft L-39ZA Albatros; loaders; trailers; clamshells, and other equipment.

Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance totalling over €647 million since the full-scale Russian invasion began. Lithuania's total support for Ukraine is long-term and exceeds €1 billion.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė announced a new package of military assistance, including air defence systems and other equipment, expected to arrive in Ukraine by early September.

Earlier this month, Lithuanian-made combat drones were tested in frontline conditions in Kyiv Oblast.

These tests were conducted so that Ukraine could select products that best meet the needs of its military.

