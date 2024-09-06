All Sections
Finnish and Estonian foreign ministers hold first call with their newly appointed Ukraine's counterpart

Mariya YemetsFriday, 6 September 2024, 18:12
Finnish and Estonian foreign ministers hold first call with their newly appointed Ukraine's counterpart
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Sybiha on Facebook

The Foreign Ministers of Finland and Estonia held their first conversation together with Ukraine’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha.

Source: European Pravda, citing Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen

Details: Valtonen noted that she and her Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, called Sybiha. 

Quote: "Russia‘s intensified attacks against cities and civilian infrastructure are of significant concern. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering," the minister wrote.

Background: 

  • The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as the minister of foreign affairs on 5 September.
  • His first conversation in his new position was with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.
  • Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said he would invite Sybiha to the next meeting of the EU Council of Ministers.

