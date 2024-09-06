Finnish and Estonian foreign ministers hold first call with their newly appointed Ukraine's counterpart

The Foreign Ministers of Finland and Estonia held their first conversation together with Ukraine’s newly appointed Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha.

Source: European Pravda, citing Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen

Details: Valtonen noted that she and her Estonian counterpart, Margus Tsahkna, called Sybiha.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Russia‘s intensified attacks against cities and civilian infrastructure are of significant concern. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering," the minister wrote.

Together with my colleague Margus @Tsahkna from Estonia, we called our newly appointed Ukrainian colleague FM @andrii_sybiha. Russia‘s intensified attacks against cities and civilian infrastructure are of significant concern. Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. 🇫🇮🇪🇪🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/OzO3vmRg2W — Elina Valtonen (@elinavaltonen) September 6, 2024

Advertisement:

Background:

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as the minister of foreign affairs on 5 September.

His first conversation in his new position was with Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said he would invite Sybiha to the next meeting of the EU Council of Ministers.

Support UP or become our patron!