Ukrainian parliament appoints Andrii Sybiha as foreign minister

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed Andrii Sybiha as the minister of foreign affairs on 5 September.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrainian MP from the Holos ("Voice") party, on Telegram

Details: The decision was supported by 258 MPs.

Andrii Sybiha is a diplomat who has been working in Ukraine's Foreign Ministry since 1997. He served as Ukraine's ambassador to Türkiye from 2016 to 2021.

Sybiha served as deputy head of the President's Office since late May 2021, overseeing its foreign policy. In July 2024, he was appointed First Deputy Foreign Minister, replacing Mykola Tochytskyi.

Dmytro Kuleba was dismissed as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 5 September.

