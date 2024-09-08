All Sections
Romania confirms that Russian Shahed UAV infiltrated its territory, Romanian F-16s scrambled in response

Oleh PavliukSunday, 8 September 2024, 12:39
A Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

A Russian drone flew into Romanian airspace during the Russian attack on Ukraine on the night of 7-8 September.

Source: a statement from Romania's National Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The defence ministry reported that after warning residents in the border counties of Tulcea and Constanţa about a potential air threat, the Romanian Air Force dispatched two F-16 fighters to "monitor the air situation".

"During these events, the radar surveillance system detected and tracked the route of a drone that entered the [Romanian] national airspace and left the national territory in the direction of Ukraine," the statement said.

Romania suggests that the drone could have crashed in a deserted area near the village of Periprava in Tulcea County, where a search operation is currently underway.

"The Ministry of National Defence strongly condemns these attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against Ukrainian civilian targets and infrastructure, which are unjustified and seriously contrary to international law," the Romanian Defence Ministry stressed.

Background: 

