Romanians warned of risk of fall of Shahed drones

Residents of the Romanian counties of Tulcea and Constanța, near the border with Ukraine, have been warned of the risk of "objects falling in the airspace" amid another Russian attack on Ukrainian cities.

Source: European Pravda with reference to News.ro

Details: On the night of Sunday, 7-8 September, residents of Tulcea and Constanța received an alert from the R0-Alert system warning of the risk of objects falling from the sky after Russia's attack on Ukraine near the Romanian border.

Tulcea authorities noted that the alert was sent after "national defence and security structures detected a possible Russian attack on facilities in Ukraine, near the border with Romania".

"We note that these messages are intended to inform the population in the area of Romania's border with Ukraine about possible attacks by Russia on Ukrainian territory, as well as the possibility of objects falling on national territory," they said.

As of Sunday morning, the authorities of both Romanian counties and the Romanian Ministry of National Defence had not recorded the fall of any unidentified objects on the country's territory.

Background: On the night of 7-8 September, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian drones had violated Romanian airspace.

