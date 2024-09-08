All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Romanians warned of risk of fall of Shahed drones

Oleh Pavliuk, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 08:53
Romanians warned of risk of fall of Shahed drones
Stock photo: Getty Images

Residents of the Romanian counties of Tulcea and Constanța, near the border with Ukraine, have been warned of the risk of "objects falling in the airspace" amid another Russian attack on Ukrainian cities.

Source: European Pravda with reference to News.ro

Details: On the night of Sunday, 7-8 September, residents of Tulcea and Constanța received an alert from the R0-Alert system warning of the risk of objects falling from the sky after Russia's attack on Ukraine near the Romanian border.

Advertisement:

Tulcea authorities noted that the alert was sent after "national defence and security structures detected a possible Russian attack on facilities in Ukraine, near the border with Romania".

"We note that these messages are intended to inform the population in the area of Romania's border with Ukraine about possible attacks by Russia on Ukrainian territory, as well as the possibility of objects falling on national territory," they said.

As of Sunday morning, the authorities of both Romanian counties and the Romanian Ministry of National Defence had not recorded the fall of any unidentified objects on the country's territory.

Advertisement:

Background: On the night of 7-8 September, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russian drones had violated Romanian airspace.

Support UP or become our patron!

Romaniaair defenceShahed droneNATO
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Romania
Romania confirms that Russian Shahed UAV infiltrated its territory, Romanian F-16s scrambled in response
Russian UAVs violate Romanian airspace – Ukraine's Air Force
Ukraine's new foreign minister holds first conversations with his US, German and Romanian counterparts
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: