All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Kherson: All this can be stopped

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 1 October 2024, 11:53
Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Kherson: All this can be stopped
People who were killed in a Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the Russian attack on Kherson on 1 October and called on the world to be more determined to stop Russia's daily terror.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "A Russian strike on Kherson, right in the city centre. As of now, six deaths have been confirmed. My deepest condolences to all the families and friends affected. Six people have been injured and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Advertisement:

Daily Russian terror, daily attempts to destroy life – all of this can be stopped. We must achieve lasting peace for our state and our people. For this to happen, Ukrainian strength and the resolve of our partners must outweigh Putin’s desire to wreak terror."

 

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that pressure on Russia and aid to Ukraine must be constant and comprehensive. 

He thanked all the partner nations who are helping to protect the lives of Ukrainians. 

Advertisement:

Background: On the morning of 1 October, Russian troops shelled a public transport stop and a market in the city of Kherson, killing six people and wounding six others. 

Support UP or become our patron!

KhersonwarZelenskyy
Advertisement:

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

Biden postpones trip to Germany for Ramstein meeting

Ideologist who justified Russia's war against Ukraine is detained by Ukraine's Security Service

All News
Kherson
Russians attack Kherson market over morning, killing 6 people and injuring 6 – photos
Russian troops attack Kherson suburbs with drones, injuring five civilians – video
Five civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast
RECENT NEWS
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
08:51
Challenging situation on battlefield: Russian forces launch relentless attacks on Ukrainian positions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: