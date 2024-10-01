Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Kherson: All this can be stopped

People who were killed in a Russian attack on Kherson. Photo: Zelenskyy on Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed his condolences to the families of those who were killed in the Russian attack on Kherson on 1 October and called on the world to be more determined to stop Russia's daily terror.

Source: Zelenskyy on social media

Quote: "A Russian strike on Kherson, right in the city centre. As of now, six deaths have been confirmed. My deepest condolences to all the families and friends affected. Six people have been injured and are receiving the necessary assistance.

Daily Russian terror, daily attempts to destroy life – all of this can be stopped. We must achieve lasting peace for our state and our people. For this to happen, Ukrainian strength and the resolve of our partners must outweigh Putin’s desire to wreak terror."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that pressure on Russia and aid to Ukraine must be constant and comprehensive.

He thanked all the partner nations who are helping to protect the lives of Ukrainians.

Background: On the morning of 1 October, Russian troops shelled a public transport stop and a market in the city of Kherson, killing six people and wounding six others.

