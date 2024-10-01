Russians attack Kherson market over morning, killing 6 people and injuring 6 – photos

Russian troops attacked a market in Kherson on the morning of 1 October, killing six people and injuring six others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Quote from Prokudin: "The occupiers attacked the market in the centre of Kherson. They hit the retail units where Kherson residents were buying or selling products in the morning. At least eight people are known to have been affected by the attack. Preliminary information indicates that five people have been killed and three others injured."

Details: Later, the prosecutor's office clarified that the Russians had attacked the centre of Kherson with tubed artillery at about 09:00. They hit near a local market and a public transport stop.

The attack reportedly killed seven people: three women and four men. Three citizens were also injured and are being provided with expert medical care.

Quote from the Interior Ministry: "The Russians launched their attack on the city at around 09:00, precisely when the entire nation was observing a minute of silence to honour fallen defenders. This serves as further evidence of the enemy's meanness and lowliness.

Photo: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Update: At 11:11, Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported that six people had been killed in the Russian attack on Kherson city centre. Doctors were able to stabilise a seventh individual, initially presumed dead, though their condition remains critical.

Police officers and medics are working at the scene of the attack. Law enforcement officers have launched a pre-trial investigation for criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war.

