Zelenskyy holds meetings with military leadership to discuss combat situation and Russia's intentions

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 October 2024, 20:06
Zelenskyy holds a meeting with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov and Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo: President’s Office

On 1 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held several meetings with Ukraine’s military leadership to discuss the needs of Ukrainian brigades, the current situation on the front line, and Russia's plans.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 1 October

Quote: "Today, I held meetings with the military leadership, including Commander [Oleksandr] Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff, [Anatolii] Bargilevych. We discussed the needs of our brigades and the situation on the battlefield. We also reviewed aspects where our partners can realistically provide support in the near future.

There was a separate briefing from the Head of Defence Intelligence [Kyrylo] Budanov and Defence Minister [Rustem] Umierov regarding our intelligence’s assessment of the prospects for this year, Russia’s intentions, and the tasks the Kremlin has set for its military. We clearly see the main issues that require our response and how we will act."

Details: The president was also briefed by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on the state of affairs in the energy sector. The discussion focused on the state of the energy system, the construction of protective structures, and the import of electricity to Ukraine.

