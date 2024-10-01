Russian occupiers carry out largest known execution of Ukrainian POWs in active war zone

The Russian army has shot 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war dead near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast – the largest known execution of Ukrainian POWs on the battlefield.

Source: Prosecutor General’s Office

Quote: "On 1 October 2024, Telegram channels reported the likely execution of 16 Ukrainian servicemen by representatives of the Russian Armed Forces. According to media reports, the Russian occupying army committed this latest war crime near the villages of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Pokrovsk district.

The released video shows captured Ukrainian soldiers emerging from a forested area under enemy control. Once they had formed a line, the occupiers deliberately opened fire, shooting to kill. Those showing signs of life were shot point-blank with automatic weapons."

Details: The Prosecutor General's Office is currently verifying the posted material. Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said this is the largest known execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war on the battlefield.

Law enforcers have emphasised that these actions constitute a flagrant violation of the Geneva Conventions and are classified as a grave international crime.

