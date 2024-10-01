Ukraine's Foreign Minister rules out territorial compromises with Russia in exchange for peace

Following a Financial Times article on possible conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Kyiv would not compromise on territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Source: Sybiha at the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, 1 October, reported by European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' press service.

Details: The Foreign Minister stressed the need to pursue "full accountability for Russia and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, including Crimea," rather than seeking territorial compromises.



Quote: "Otherwise, it will be a delayed war. Europe cannot afford to have grey zones or frozen conflicts."



Sybiha also reiterated Ukraine's "peace formula," calling it the only path to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and the European continent.



Background:

Advertisement:

Earlier on Monday, the Financial Times published an article suggesting that Ukrainian officials had reportedly become more open in discussions with their Western counterparts about a potential ceasefire agreement. The article claimed that such an agreement would leave Russian forces in control of occupied territories, while Ukraine would receive real security guarantees.

However, the Foreign Ministry denied the information presented by the Financial Times, emphasising that Sybiha, in closed meetings, had underscored the inadmissibility of compromises on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Support UP or become our patron!