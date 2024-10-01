All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine's Foreign Minister rules out territorial compromises with Russia in exchange for peace

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 1 October 2024, 21:54
Ukraine's Foreign Minister rules out territorial compromises with Russia in exchange for peace
Andrii Sybiha. Photo: Getty Images

Following a Financial Times article on possible conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that Kyiv would not compromise on territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Source: Sybiha at the Warsaw Security Forum on Tuesday, 1 October, reported by European Pravda, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' press service.

Details: The Foreign Minister stressed the need to pursue "full accountability for Russia and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, including Crimea," rather than seeking territorial compromises.

Quote: "Otherwise, it will be a delayed war. Europe cannot afford to have grey zones or frozen conflicts."

Sybiha also reiterated Ukraine's "peace formula," calling it the only path to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace for Ukraine and the European continent.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • Earlier on Monday, the Financial Times published an article suggesting that Ukrainian officials had reportedly become more open in discussions with their Western counterparts about a potential ceasefire agreement. The article claimed that such an agreement would leave Russian forces in control of occupied territories, while Ukraine would receive real security guarantees.
  • However, the Foreign Ministry denied the information presented by the Financial Times, emphasising that Sybiha, in closed meetings, had underscored the inadmissibility of compromises on Ukraine’s territorial integrity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Foreign Affairs Ministrywar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia

Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media

President of Finland announces NATO 3.0, which will deter threats from East

Pentagon discusses possibility of rescheduling Ramstein meeting in Germany

Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Harris asked Zelenskyy to choose successor if he is killed or captured – WP

All News
Foreign Affairs Ministry
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry denies FT claims of minister discussing territorial compromises
Ukrainian Foreign Minister says Budapest noted "positive dynamics" on national minorities issue
Ukraine's Foreign Minister goes to Hungary for talks with his counterpart
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Zelenskyy arrives in Croatia
12:10
Most Ukrainians believe that Ukraine can succeed in war if West provides proper support
11:57
Ukraine's defence forces strike Russian military arsenal in Bryansk Oblast, storing North Korean munitions
11:47
Ramstein meeting to be postponed
11:45
DELTA in top-3 most popular combat system in Ukraine – Defence Ministry
11:30
Zelenskyy to visit Croatia for summit with Balkan countries – media
11:29
Orbán does not mention Ukraine in speech on enlargement as priority of his EU presidency
09:21
Russian drone attack on Odesa: five injured, nine-storey building damaged
09:20
Russians attack geriatric centre in Kherson Oblast at night, injuring 2 nurses
09:07
Russians attack Poltava Oblast with ballistic missiles, damaging industrial facility
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: