All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

World Bank approves creation of Financial Intermediary Fund to support Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 11 October 2024, 07:35
World Bank approves creation of Financial Intermediary Fund to support Ukraine
Stock photo: Getty Images

The World Bank's executive board has approved the creation of a Financial Intermediary Fund (FIF) to support Ukraine. The first contributions to the fund are expected to be made by the United States, Canada and Japan.

Source: Reuters with reference to its sources, as reported by Voice of America

Details: According to two sources familiar with the process, the only objection to the vote came from Russia. 

Advertisement:

The fund, managed by the World Bank, aims to fulfil the G7 leaders' commitment to providing Ukraine with up to US$50 billion in additional financing by the end 2024, as the country continues to defend itself against Russia's invasion, which began over two years ago.

According to one source, while the exact amounts from the US, Japan and Canada are still being determined, all contributions will be backed by income from frozen Russian sovereign assets.

The European Council’s statement said the World Bank vote came just a day after European Union representatives agreed to provide Ukraine with up to €35 billion (US$38.3 billion) as part of the larger G7 loan package, which is also supported by income from frozen assets of Russia’s Central Bank.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

aid for Ukrainemoney
Advertisement:

Canada announces aid package of approximately US$47 million for Ukraine

Ukraine's spy chief says 11,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine by 1 November

Ukrainian air defences destroy 80 Russian UAVs over Ukraine, 44 disappear from radar, about 10 still in air

Ukraine and Greece sign bilateral security agreement in Brussels

Russia wants to recruit 10,000 North Korean soldiers to fight against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy presents Ukraine's Victory Plan to EU leaders

All News
aid for Ukraine
Zelenskyy and Italy's PM discuss preparation of new security package for Ukraine
Major partners may cut aid to Ukraine: possible risks
Ukraine's defence minister and his French counterpart discuss cooperation in arms and ammunition production
RECENT NEWS
13:02
Russians killed and injured at least 1,400 civilians in September – UN
12:54
Zelenskyy's Victory Plan to be reassessed after US elections – Polish PM
12:46
Ukrainian Defence Minister responds to rumours of proposals to exchange Ukraine's occupied territories for NATO membership
12:23
Canada announces aid package of approximately US$47 million for Ukraine
12:10
Xi Jinping to visit Russia and participate in BRICS summit
12:01
Senior US official on Ukraine's accession to NATO: There is work to do to get from here to there
11:54
Ukraine's Defence Minister: No NATO allies opposed Kyiv's invitation to join
11:50
Lowering conscription age in Ukraine: defence minister comments on rumours about US pressure
11:47
Zelenskyy uncertain about US support for Ukraine after elections
11:28
Western officials afraid to talk openly about exchanging territories for NATO membership – Zelenskyy
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: