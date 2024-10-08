All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russians deliver airstrike on Kostiantynivka: one person killed, six injured – photos

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 8 October 2024, 19:50
Russians deliver airstrike on Kostiantynivka: one person killed, six injured – photos
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

The Russians dropped three KAB-250 guided aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 8 October. A 77-year-old woman was killed and six people were injured as a result of the airstrikes.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At least one person has been killed and six injured as a result of the airstrike on Kostiantynivka."

Details: The Interior Ministry said a woman had been killed in the attack, noting that the Russians dropped three KAB-250 aerial bombs with unified gliding and correction modules on the city. Two of the bombs struck apartment buildings and one hit an educational institution.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

In addition, at least 30 infrastructure facilities have been damaged, including 17 apartment buildings, three educational institutions, seven vehicles and three gas pipelines. 

Police paramedics provided first aid and took people to hospital. All the necessary emergency services are working at the scene.
Filashkin urged people not to put themselves in danger and to evacuate from the oblast.

Update: At 20:28, the prosecutor’s office provided information regarding the age of the deceased woman and those injured. According to law enforcement, a 77-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack.

Advertisement:
 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "Six other civilians were injured in their homes. Women aged 61, 73 and 83 and men aged 30, 45 and 73 were taken to hospital, where they were diagnosed with blast injuries,  craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds and fractures. Residential buildings, gas pipelines and vehicles have been damaged."

Support UP or become our patron!

Donetsk Oblastcasualties
Advertisement:

Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF

Biden to visit Germany next week – media

Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Russian MiG fighter jets have probably left Belarus – analysts

Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

Poland plans to suspend asylum rights, says it won't respect EU ideas that harm security

All News
Donetsk Oblast
72nd Brigade Commander comments withdrawal from Vuhledar and difficulties of evacuating wounded
Balance of forces in now-occupied Vuhledar was almost 1:9 in Russia's favour
Russians enter eastern outskirts of Toretsk, fighting continues
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Russians kill man riding moped in Kherson Oblast by dropping explosives
22:19
Kurakhove front remains hottest spot on battlefield – Ukraine's General Staff
21:02
Zelenskyy on Victory Plan: Certain aspects need to be agreed on, but partners have potential to implement it
20:36
Zelenskyy: North Korea is sending personnel to Russian forces
19:40
Secretary General to visit NATO HQ coordinating assistance to Ukraine
19:09
Putin ready to talk with Scholz, but no proposals made, says Kremlin
18:05
Russian shelling kills 3 more civilians in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 3 others
17:40
Leader-level Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting will not be held anytime soon – ZDF
17:25
Estonia considers purchasing defence products from Ukraine
16:53
Illegal Starlink terminals helped Russia advance at front line, particularly in capturing Vuhledar
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: