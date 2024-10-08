Russians deliver airstrike on Kostiantynivka: one person killed, six injured – photos

The Russians dropped three KAB-250 guided aerial bombs on the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of 8 October. A 77-year-old woman was killed and six people were injured as a result of the airstrikes.



Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration; Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine;Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office



Quote: "At least one person has been killed and six injured as a result of the airstrike on Kostiantynivka."



Details: The Interior Ministry said a woman had been killed in the attack, noting that the Russians dropped three KAB-250 aerial bombs with unified gliding and correction modules on the city. Two of the bombs struck apartment buildings and one hit an educational institution.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

In addition, at least 30 infrastructure facilities have been damaged, including 17 apartment buildings, three educational institutions, seven vehicles and three gas pipelines.

Police paramedics provided first aid and took people to hospital. All the necessary emergency services are working at the scene.

Filashkin urged people not to put themselves in danger and to evacuate from the oblast.

Update: At 20:28, the prosecutor’s office provided information regarding the age of the deceased woman and those injured. According to law enforcement, a 77-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the attack.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the Russian attack Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote from Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office: "Six other civilians were injured in their homes. Women aged 61, 73 and 83 and men aged 30, 45 and 73 were taken to hospital, where they were diagnosed with blast injuries, craniocerebral injuries, shrapnel wounds and fractures. Residential buildings, gas pipelines and vehicles have been damaged."

Support UP or become our patron!