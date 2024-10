A Ukrainian UAV. Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

A total of 47 Ukrainian aircraft-type UAVs attacked the Russian Federation on the night of 11-12 October.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Details: The Russians claimed that all UAVs were downed.

Advertisement:

In particular, 17 UAVs were "destroyed" over Krasnodar Krai, 16 over the Sea of Azov, 12 in Kursk Oblast and 2 over Belgorod Oblast.

Support UP or become our patron!