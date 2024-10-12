All Sections
Ukrainian defenders hit oil depot in occupied part of Luhansk Oblast

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 12 October 2024, 10:32
A fire at the oil depot in Rovenky. Screenshot

The Ukrainian defence forces struck a fuel and lubricants warehouse near the town of Rovenky, located in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk Oblast, on the night of 11-12 October.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: It was noted that the base stored oil and petroleum products, which were supplied, among other things, for the needs of the Russian occupation forces. 

A fire is still raging at the scene of the strike.

It is known that the strike was carried out by units from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with other components of the defence forces.

This oil depot had previously been hit by Ukrainian forces.

