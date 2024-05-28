All Sections
Media show satellite photos of aftermath of Ukrainian strike on Luhansk – video

Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 28 May 2024, 22:00
Media show satellite photos of aftermath of Ukrainian strike on Luhansk – video
Fire in the city of Luhansk. Photo: local public media

Satellite imagery from 28 May shows traces of a large fire north of the runway of an aviation school in the occupied city of Luhansk.

Source: Radio Liberty's Russian Service

Details: The image of the same location, taken on 10 May, shows parts of the Nebo-M radar system, designed to detect aerodynamic and ballistic targets at medium and high altitudes.

Local authorities claimed that the fire occurred "in the area of the infrastructure facilities of the former Higher Military Aviation School of Navigators".

Background:

  • Explosions were heard in temporarily occupied Luhansk on the evening of 27 May, followed by a fire in the city.
  • The so-called head of Luhansk Oblast said that the city was hit by cluster munitions, which caused a fire. Meanwhile, local residents reported that explosions had occurred near a military aviation school and an aircraft repair plant. Russian propaganda media reported another attack on Luhansk at around midnight.

Subjects: Luhanskwarattack
