Russia tried to push back Ukrainians from their positions but we are holding lines – Zelenskyy on Kursk operation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the Russians have attempted to push back Ukrainian troops from their positions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, but Ukraine's defence forces are holding their designated lines.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening video address

Details: Zelenskyy mentioned that he is already back in Kyiv and has spoken with Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, about all fronts, including the Kursk operation.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "To our soldiers on the Pokrovsk front: well done to every soldier, every sergeant, every officer securing the defence of our positions.

Overall, the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia fronts are facing very challenging conditions, with intense enemy operations [underway]. However, our units' resilience is crucial. Everything depends on our perseverance.

Regarding the Kursk operation: Russia attempted to push [our soldiers] back [from] our positions, but we are holding the designated lines."

Background:

The Institute for the Study of War reported that Russian troops intensified their counterattacks in Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 10 and 11 October to try to push Ukrainian forces out before deteriorating weather conditions limit their manoeuvres on the battlefield.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stated that Russia redeployed about 50,000 troops to Kursk Oblast, weakening its position on the battlefield in Ukraine.

Bloomberg has quoted ​​US officials as saying that Ukraine could potentially hold territory in Russia's Kursk Oblast for at least several months, if not longer.

