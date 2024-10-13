All Sections
Ukrainian air defences destroy 31 of 68 UAVs launched by Russia overnight

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 13 October 2024, 08:55
Ukrainian air defences have shot down 31 Russian loitering munitions. Photo: Ukraine's Air Force

Ukrainian air defence units have shot down 31 Russian loitering munitions on the night of 12-13 October.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Air defence units were responding in Kyiv, Poltava, Chernihiv, Sumy and Cherkasy oblasts.

Another 36 Russian drones disappeared from radar in different parts of Ukraine. Information is being gathered.

Russian forces launched 68 attack UAVs from the Russian cities of Kursk and Orel, along with four missiles: two Iskander-Ms from Kursk Oblast and occupied Crimea, and two Kh-59s from Kursk Oblast.

Russian missiles targeted Poltava, Odesa, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts.

Background: Ukraine's Air Force reported that Russian forces are increasingly employing unidentified drones, which frequently fall under the control of Ukrainian electronic warfare units and crash to the ground without inflicting any damage.

Ukraine's Air Force
